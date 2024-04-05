Manslaughter charge laid in death of Malik Edwards

Charges have been laid after a man died following a fight in downtown London last week.

Julius Moses Timme Enongene, 47, of London, has been charged with one count of manslaughter.

The accused was released from custody and is expected to appear in London court on May 16, in relation to the charge.

Malik Edwards, 21, died after being rushed to the hospital on March 28.

Police said the victim and the suspect were not known to each other.