Manslaughter charge laid in death of Malik Edwards
Charges have been laid after a man died following a fight in downtown London last week.
Julius Moses Timme Enongene, 47, of London, has been charged with one count of manslaughter.
The accused was released from custody and is expected to appear in London court on May 16, in relation to the charge.
Malik Edwards, 21, died after being rushed to the hospital on March 28.
Police said the victim and the suspect were not known to each other.
London Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Manslaughter charge laid in death of Malik Edwards
-
-
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights complete four-game sweep of Firebirds with 3-2 victory
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Earthquake centred near New York City rattles the U.S. Northeast
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
Amber Alert issued in B.C. after alleged abduction of infant
Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month-old baby on Thursday.
A senior U.K. lawmaker fell victim to a sexting scam. His colleagues are being urged to go to police
British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police, after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held 'compromising' material on him.
BREAKING Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Kurt Cobain is still shaping culture – 30 years after the Nirvana frontman's death
Thirty years from his death on April 5 1994, the impact of Kurt Cobain and his band, Nirvana, and their values, still resonates in today’s culture and music.
Spring storm brings outages across Quebec and Ontario, heavy snow in the east
An early April spring storm continues to move across Canada as residents brace for heavy snow and rain.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
-
COMING UP @ 11:30 AM
COMING UP @ 11:30 AM Premier Ford is in Ottawa today to update the city's progress towards its housing target
-