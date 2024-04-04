Community in mourning after sudden loss of Malik Edwards

Friends and family of Malik Edwards are in mourning after the sudden loss of the 23 year old.

London police said Edwards died after a fight in the downtown core. They said the altercation happened in the early morning hours of March 28.

Edwards was taken to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on April 2, according to police.

An online fundraiser has been organized to assist his family during this time.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Malik Edwards has passed away unexpectedly,” wrote Kalia Snobel, fundraiser organizer. “He touched the lives of so many with his kindness, humour, and unwavering love.”

A candlelight vigil was held for Edwards Wednesday evening at Victoria Park, giving loved ones a chance to come together and mourn their loss.

“If you know Malik, you know his favourite place to be was on the Richmond Row, so what better way to honour him than being near all of his favourite places,” vigil organizers said via social media.