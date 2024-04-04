Man dies of injuries sustained in a fight in downtown London, Ont.

London, Ont. police are investigating after they said a man died from his injuries sustained in a downtown fight last week.

They said the altercation happened around 1:20 a.m. March 28.

A 23-year-old man was rushed to hospital, but died Tuesday, according to police. He's been identified as Malik Edwards of London.

Police said the two men involved in the fight did not know each other.

A London man has been arrested, but no further details are available at this time.