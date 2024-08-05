LONDON
    • Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Chatham area

    Storm clouds are seen over London, Ont. on Friday, July 19, 2019. (Reanne Phillips / Facebook) Storm clouds are seen over London, Ont. on Friday, July 19, 2019. (Reanne Phillips / Facebook)
    Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham and the surrounding area, which tapers off into a severe thunderstorm watch as you move north toward London.

    Meteorologists are tracking a severe weather system capable of producing very strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h, nickle to toonie sized hail, and heavy rain which could exceed 50mm.

    This storm is expected to hit the area this afternoon.

    If threatening weather approaches, take cover immediately.   

