Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Chatham area
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham and the surrounding area, which tapers off into a severe thunderstorm watch as you move north toward London.
Meteorologists are tracking a severe weather system capable of producing very strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h, nickle to toonie sized hail, and heavy rain which could exceed 50mm.
This storm is expected to hit the area this afternoon.
If threatening weather approaches, take cover immediately.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. Supreme Court rejects Missouri lawsuit to block Trump's sentencing and gag order in New York hush money case
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort by Missouri’s Republican attorney general to lift a gag order and delay the sentencing of former President Donald Trump following his conviction in the New York hush money case.
Water flowing over site of B.C. landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The Tsilhqot'in National Government says water has begun flowing overtop the landslide that dammed British Columbia's Chilcotin River.
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford, Ont. shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
Dow drops 760 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
'Nothing moves': Uncertainty hangs over shippers as potential rail strike looms
Shippers and producers are holding their breath ahead of a possible strike by thousands of rail workers this month that would halt freight traffic, clog ports and disrupt industries.
Bangladesh's PM resigns and flees country as protesters storm her residence capping weeks of unrest
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure threatens to create even more instability in the densely populated nation on India's border that is already dealing with a series of crises, from high unemployment and corruption to climate change.
3 in hospital after 30 to 40 shots fired on Montreal's West Island
Three people are in hospital after 30 to 40 shots were fired in Montreal's West Island.
Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida as Category 1 storm and threatens catastrophic flooding
Hurricane Debby reached the Big Bend coast of Florida early Monday, bringing with it the potential for catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge as it slowly passes over the northern part of the state.
