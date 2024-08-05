Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Chatham area

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham and the surrounding area, which tapers off into a severe thunderstorm watch as you move north toward London.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe weather system capable of producing very strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h, nickle to toonie sized hail, and heavy rain which could exceed 50mm.

This storm is expected to hit the area this afternoon.

If threatening weather approaches, take cover immediately.