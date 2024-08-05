LONDON
London

    • London’s Alysha Newman qualifies for Olympic women’s pole vault final

    Alysha Newman, of Canada, competes in the women's pole vault qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Alysha Newman, of Canada, competes in the women's pole vault qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Share

    London’s Alysha Newman has punched her ticket to the Olympic women’s pole vault final on Wednesday.

    Newman is currently the Canadian world record holder, and is competing in her third Olympics.

    After clearing 4.55 metres on her first qualifying attempt on Monday, the 30-year-old was one of eleven vaulters to clear the 4.55 mark, putting her in the top twelve, and sealing her destiny.

    Vaulters need to be among the top 12 performers or clear 4.7 metres in the qualifying round in order to move ahead.

    Her next vault is coming up on Wednesday. 

    - with files from The Canadian Press

