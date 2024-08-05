Six people in hospital, another injured following collision north of St. Thomas

Six people are in hospital, and another is injured following a collision north of St. Thomas yesterday.

A three vehicle collision which occurred late last night had several roads closed into early this morning.

While police were investigating at the intersection of Ford Road and Talbot Line, a section of Talbot Line was closed from Sunset Road to Wellington, Ford Road was closed at North Street, and Ron McNeil Line was closed at Wonderland Road.

All injuries were deemed to be non-life threatening, and all roads have since reopened.