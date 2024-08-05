Six people in hospital, another injured following collision north of St. Thomas
Six people are in hospital, and another is injured following a collision north of St. Thomas yesterday.
A three vehicle collision which occurred late last night had several roads closed into early this morning.
While police were investigating at the intersection of Ford Road and Talbot Line, a section of Talbot Line was closed from Sunset Road to Wellington, Ford Road was closed at North Street, and Ron McNeil Line was closed at Wonderland Road.
All injuries were deemed to be non-life threatening, and all roads have since reopened.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly everything on Wall Street tumbles over worries U.S. headed for a recession
Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.
Bangladesh's PM resigns and flees country as protesters storm her residence capping weeks of unrest
Bangladesh's prime minister resigned and fled the country Monday, after weeks of protests against a quota system for government jobs descended into violence and grew into a broader challenge to her 15-year rule.
Dam in Chilcotin River will be overtaken by water within hours: B.C. officials
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
3 people in critical condition after 30 to 40 shots fired on Montreal's West Island
Three people are in critical condition after 30 to 40 shots were fired on Montreal's West Island.
Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida as Category 1 storm and threatens catastrophic flooding
Hurricane Debby reached the Big Bend coast of Florida early Monday, bringing with it the potential for catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge as it slowly passes over the northern part of the state. Forecasters warned that, in the coming days, record-setting rain could pummel coastal Georgia and South Carolina as the storm heads east.
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, says speaking out about suicidal thoughts is part of 'healing process'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has said that being open about her experience of suicidal ideation is part of the 'healing journey.'
U.K. prime minister talks of 'standing army' of police to deal with rioting across Britain
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that a 'standing army' of specialist police would be set up to deal with rioting and that the justice system would be ramped up to deal with hundreds of arrests after violent disorder rocked cities across the nation over the past week.
RFK Jr. says he placed a dead bear cub in Central Park 10 years ago
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a social media video on Sunday that he drove a dead bear cub carcass from upstate New York and placed it in New York City’s Central Park 10 years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.