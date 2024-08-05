LONDON
    • 42-year-old Chatham man arrested for shoplifting, found to have illegal drugs

    The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    A 42-year-old Chatham man faces multiple charges after being arrested by police in a shoplifting incident.

    Chatham-Kent police say that on August 4, at around 8:00 a.m., while they were arresting the man for shoplifting from a local business, he was also found to have multiple controlled substances on his person, including fentanyl, powder cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

    As a result, the man faces charges not only of shoplifting, but of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    The man was released from custody pending an appearance in court to answer to the charges.  

