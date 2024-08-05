Additional resources are now available for unhoused youth in Huron-Perth

LONDON
    Additional resources are now available to help young people transition out of homelessness, and into stable housing – The Huron-Perth Children’s Aid Society and Shelterlink Youth Services have formed a new partnership to create a post-shelter housing and community connection worker to engage directly with these vulnerable youth.

    “We are extremely excited to support Shelterlink Youth Services as they support youth leaving shelter or precarious living situations who are moving to transitional or permanent housing opportunities,” said Executive Director of the Huron-Perth Children’s Aid Society Kristian Wilson. “We know that youth require additional supports as they live independently and strive to meet their goals. This position will assist youth in developing support networks and community connections as they move forward in the next stage of their lives.”

    The position will assist young people transitioning from shelter into housing and provide support to ensure that they don’t become unhoused again. 

