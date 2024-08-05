Additional resources are now available for unhoused youth in Huron-Perth
Additional resources are now available to help young people transition out of homelessness, and into stable housing – The Huron-Perth Children’s Aid Society and Shelterlink Youth Services have formed a new partnership to create a post-shelter housing and community connection worker to engage directly with these vulnerable youth.
“We are extremely excited to support Shelterlink Youth Services as they support youth leaving shelter or precarious living situations who are moving to transitional or permanent housing opportunities,” said Executive Director of the Huron-Perth Children’s Aid Society Kristian Wilson. “We know that youth require additional supports as they live independently and strive to meet their goals. This position will assist youth in developing support networks and community connections as they move forward in the next stage of their lives.”
The position will assist young people transitioning from shelter into housing and provide support to ensure that they don’t become unhoused again.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dam in Chilcotin River will be overtaken by water within hours: B.C. officials
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
Hurricane Debby to bring heavy rains and catastrophic flooding to Florida, Georgia and S. Carolina
The centre of Hurricane Debby is expected to reach the Big Bend coast of Florida early Monday bringing potential record-setting rains, catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge as it moves slowly across the northern part of the state before stalling over the coastal regions of Georgia and South Carolina.
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
3 people in critical condition after 30 to 40 shots fired on Montreal's West Island
Three people are in critical condition after 30 to 40 shots were fired on Montreal's West Island Sunday night. Sources say police responded to reports of a person with a firearm at the corner of Salaberry Boulevard and Rue Davignon in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigns and leaves Bangladesh, ending 15-year rule
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday, ending 15 years in power as thousands of protesters defied a military curfew and stormed her official residence.
Paris en fete: How the French warmed up to the 2024 Olympic flame
After months of concerns and complaints, the Olympic flame of the Paris 2024 games seems to have melted the facade of indifference from Parisians.
U.K. prime minister convenes emergency panel to end days of far-right violence across Britain
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold an urgent meeting with ministers and top law enforcement officials as he seeks to end days of street violence and attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers, which he has described as thuggery.
What to look for when choosing a sunscreen
With summer in full swing, many Canadians are soaking in the sunshine while mindful about the dangers of UV exposure. Dermatologists share their top tips about what to look for when choosing a sunscreen.
Japan's Nikkei index has its worst day in decades as world markets quake over risks to U.S. economy
Japan's benchmark stock index plunged 12.4% on Monday, compounding a global market rout set off by investor concerns that the the U.S. economy could be headed for recession.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.