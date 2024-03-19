LONDON
London

    • Premier Ford visiting London Tuesday

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen at Transform Automotive in London, Ont. on May 24, 2023. (CTV News London file image) Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen at Transform Automotive in London, Ont. on May 24, 2023. (CTV News London file image)
    Share

    Premier Doug Ford is visiting London on Tuesday.

    Ford will be attending the Grain Farmer of Ontario's 2024 March Classic and is expected to make remarks around 12 p.m.

    CTV News will stream those remarks live on our website.

    More details to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'

    The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News