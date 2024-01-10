LONDON
London

    • Power restored to thousands of people in southwestern Ontario

    Thousands of Hydro One customers are without power on Jan. 10, 2024. (Source: Hydro One) Thousands of Hydro One customers are without power on Jan. 10, 2024. (Source: Hydro One)

    Extreme weather conditions were to blame for upwards of 15,000 Hydro One customers being in the dark on Wednesday.

    According to the Hydro One outage map, the outrage stretched east to west from the Grand Bend area through South Huron, Granton and St. Marys.

    North to south, the outage touches the north end of Strathroy up to the Fullarton, Russeldale area.

    Power was restored late Wednesday afternoon.

