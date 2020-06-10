MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Long Point Region Conservation Authority (LPRCA) has issued a flood watch along the Lake Erie shoreline as strong winds move into the region.

Environment Canada is call for strong winds gusting up to 100 km/h over Lake Erie Wednesday evening into early Thursday.

Minor flooding is expected in low-lying areas and along some tributaries, while high waves and erosion are also possible.

The LPRCA says the Ministry of Natural Resources is calling for a rise in lake levels of 0.25 metres in the wester Long Point area, and 0.45 metres in the Port Colborne area.

Levels are expected to peak late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, with waves as high as two metres possible.

Residents and business are asked to be aware that flooding is possible in Flood Zone 1.

Road conditions are being monitored and flood coordinators are asked to warn residents and businesses if necessary.

People are urged to use caution or stay away from the Lake Erie shoreline during this period.

The flood watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday, but updates are expected if needed.