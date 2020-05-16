LONDON, ON -- Residents who live outside of Haldimand and Norfolk are able to enjoy their cottages once again.

President of the Long Point Ratepayers' Association, Karen Deans told CTV News the Health Department has rescinded the Order from April 23, 2020 that prohibited residents to visit their vacation homes in Haldimand and Norfolk, giving credit to the media for their help with the situation.

Cottagers are asked to bring their own groceries and top up their vehicles with gas in their hometown prior to visiting.

Day-trippers are asked to hold off a little longer in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Gatherings of more than five people are still prohibited, unless they live in the same household.

Residents are reminded to follow physical distancing practices and guidelines if they choose to visit their vacation homes this Victoria Day weekend.