LONDON, ONT -- A flood watch is in effect for areas near the Lake Erie shoreline as a low-pressure system is tracking towards the Great Lakes region brining rain and widespread winds.

The Environment Canada Marine Forecast is calling for gale-force winds across the Great Lakes Monday into Tuesday.

Record high lake levels and windy conditions bring an increased risk of flooding and erosion along the Erie lake shoreline.

Brody McKee, a former resident at Long Point Provincial Park, says he couldn’t help but pull over and take pictures to share with his friends

“I just happened to see this. It’s mind blowing for how it used to be back then to how it is now. It’s absolutely flooded.”

The Long Point Conservation Authority has issued a flooding warning for the region.

Environment Canada also issued a wind warning for much of Southern Ontario, saying wind gusts of 90 km/h are possible Monday with the strongest winds expected on the shoreline.

On Hastings Drive, near Long Point Provincial Park, water has overtaken the barriers and flooded the road completely.

Just down the road Sandboy Marina Owner Derek May is hesitantly waiting out the storm.

“Well if the winds pick up like they say - we are going to have water in our store again. Last January 12, we had 24 inches inside of water.”

May and his partner spent $150,000 to repair the water damage, “Insurance doesn’t pay for everything, we are spending a lot of money trying to keep up with it.”

If weather conditions keep getting worse, May says it could hurt his bottom line, “People won’t come down and rent their trailer sites because they are underwater.”

The strong winds are expected to ease Monday evening. A flood watch remains until Tuesday, when conditions will be re-evaluated.