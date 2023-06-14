Possible tornado near Talbotville being investigated

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) at Western University is investigating a possible tornado in the Talbotville area.

According to NTP, a preliminary survey found a narrow path of EF0 damage that included buildings and trees.

Where most of the damage happened was at London Waffle Co. on Sunset Drive in London just north of Talbotville.

"It came so quick and was over in minutes... thankful that everyone is ok and that it missed our home," said a post on the business’s Facebook page.

A possible tornado was also spotted near Beachville just west of Woodstock, Ont.

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning just before 8 p.m. for Woodstock, Oxford County, London and Middlesex County — the warning wad downgraded to an advisory around 8:30 p.m.

CTV News London also received viewer video of lightning seemingly striking a tree in southwest London.

Damage just north of Talbotville from a storm on June 13, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Co-owner of London Waffle Company Jay Aristone stands near damage on his property just north of Talbotville from a storm on June 13, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Damage just north of Talbotville from a storm on June 13, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Aaron Jaffe with the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University surveys damage at a property north of Talbotville on June 14, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)