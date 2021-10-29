Portion of downtown London, Ont. evacuated as a precaution
A large plume of steam is seen in downtown London, Ont. in the area of York Street and Clarence Street, Oct. 29. 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
Exeter, Ont. -
A steam plume in downtown London, Ont. has now dissipated after multiple reports that a large underground steam pipe burst.
The call came in around 2 p.m. and police have closed down York Street from Wellington Street to Richmond Street.
Neighbouring buildings, including CitiPlaza on Wellington Street have been evacuated as a precaution.
This is a developing story.