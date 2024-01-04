Politicians seek municipal tools to discourage 'renovictions' that force low-income Londoners from their homes

Unscrupulous landlords are being put on notice by a trio of municipal politicians who want to know how city hall can curb the number of so-called “renovictions.”

The term describes the unethical use of an N13 eviction notice which permits landlords to remove a tenant from their unit for repairs or renovations.

In some cases the rent is subsequently hiked beyond the tenant’s ability to pay.

Similarly, an N12 eviction process can force a tenant out of their home if the landlord, a new purchaser, or family member requires the rental unit.

Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis said while most landlords act in good faith, some are abusing these processes in order to profiteer during the housing crisis.

“There are some who are really using some of these loopholes simply to price gouge, and to take advantage of a housing crisis and make a big fat profit off of it,” Lewis told CTV News London.

Lewis has co-signed a motion with Coun. Peter Cuddy and Mayor Josh Morgan requesting a staff report that would provide a spectrum of municipal options to discourage renovictions including new by-laws, policies and programs.

The motion requests a report return for consideration in Q3 of this year.

It reads, “We recognize that some municipalities are experimenting with a number of approaches, none of which are fully implemented or tested yet. We believe it is important to give staff an opportunity to review all options before reporting to council.”

“It’s horrible [tenants] have to go through this,” said Cuddy. “Homes they’ve been in sometimes for 25 and 30 years, now they’re being told to get out. We can’t have that. It’s draconian.”

Cuddy added that keeping tenants in apartments they can afford helps to curb the housing crisis.

Although rules governing residential rentals are typically provincial matters, Lewis said cities need to utilize their limited authority to combat renovictions until longer-term solutions are in place province-wide.

“What I’m hoping we can do is implement some short-term tools at the municipal level. To discourage bad practices,” he said.

The Residential Rental Unit Licensing By-law is one such municipal tool.

It provides standards and regulations for rental units in buildings with up to four units, or conversion dwellings.

“More often than not it is not the large purpose built rentals, but conversion rentals and locations with only a small number of units being impacted. But the cumulative impact is a reduction in affordable housing in our community,” reads the motion.

Lewis suggested the city could consider requiring landlords to submit copies of N12 and N13 eviction documents, related building permits, and new leases when they renew their license at city hall each year.

It would allow the city to monitor if landlords are using the eviction processes for their intended purposes.

Lewis doesn’t believe it would add significant cost or red tape to the process.

“To have to file some additional paperwork with your renewal every year should not be that big of a hurdle to overcome,” he said.

The motion will be considered by the Community and Protective Services Committee on Jan. 8.