

Laura Galea , CTV London





It was perhaps not the best time to be seen by a police officer carrying a supposed stolen television.

Two men were seen carrying the T.V. around 4 a.m. Monday in Tillsonburg and were approached by an officer for their suspicious behaviour.

An officer determined the television was taken from a recycling container.

A 47-year-old man was charged with possession of property and possession of meth, as well as failing to comply with a probation order.

A 40-year-old man was also charged with possession of property under $5,000.

Both men are scheduled to appear at a Woodstock court.