Featured
Police: Two men caught walking down street with stolen TV at 4 a.m.
File
Laura Galea , CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 3:42PM EDT
It was perhaps not the best time to be seen by a police officer carrying a supposed stolen television.
Two men were seen carrying the T.V. around 4 a.m. Monday in Tillsonburg and were approached by an officer for their suspicious behaviour.
An officer determined the television was taken from a recycling container.
A 47-year-old man was charged with possession of property and possession of meth, as well as failing to comply with a probation order.
A 40-year-old man was also charged with possession of property under $5,000.
Both men are scheduled to appear at a Woodstock court.