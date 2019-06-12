

CTV London





Hanover police are investigating what they call a threat of violence towards students at the John Diefenbaker Senior School in Hanover.

A written message was left in a washroom stall stating there will be some form of violence on Thursday.

Police say they are in contact with school officials to ensure everyone is safe and will be increasing police presence in the coming days.

They say threats of violence are taken seriously and may result in criminal charges for those people that are identified as responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hanover police at 519-364-2411 as officers continue to try to identify the source of the threat.