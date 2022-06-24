'Police treat all firearms as real until proven otherwise': Police respond to 9-1-1 call in south London

'Police treat all firearms as real until proven otherwise': Police respond to 9-1-1 call in south London

London Police Service crest. (Source: LPS) London Police Service crest. (Source: LPS)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver