

CTV London





London police seized over $17,000 worth of drugs following a search warrant at a Wilson Avenue home.

On Tuesday, police recovered the following:

• $2205 in cash

• 41.3 grams of fentanyl powder, value $16,520

• .2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, value $20

• 47 grams of marijuana, value $470

• 2 digital weigh scales

• 3 cellular telephones

A 32-year-old London man has been charged with possession and trafficking.