Police seize $17,000 worth of drugs during Wilson Ave raid
Drugs seized by London police on May 29, 2018. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 3:31PM EDT
London police seized over $17,000 worth of drugs following a search warrant at a Wilson Avenue home.
On Tuesday, police recovered the following:
• $2205 in cash
• 41.3 grams of fentanyl powder, value $16,520
• .2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, value $20
• 47 grams of marijuana, value $470
• 2 digital weigh scales
• 3 cellular telephones
A 32-year-old London man has been charged with possession and trafficking.