

CTV London





A man is in critical condition following a snowmobile crash near Hensall Saturday night.

Huron OPP say shortly before 9 p.m., emergency services responded to a residence located on York Crescent in Hensall to assist a man and woman involved in a snowmobile crash.

Paramedics found the injured pair in the driveway at the home and they were rushed to hospital.

A 33-year-old Hensall man remains in hospital with life threatening injuries and a 38-year-old female, also from Hensall, remains in hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for details about where the crash took place and hoping someone has information that can help with the investigation.

Contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314 with any information.