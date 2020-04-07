LONDON, ONT. -- London police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in a downtown clothing store robbery and assault.

Police say on March 27 a woman knocked on the door of a store at 620 Richmond St.

The store owner thought the woman needed help and unlocked the door.

Police say the suspect pushed past the owner and placed several items into her purse.

The owner confronted the suspect and was assaulted. She then fled the store.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5’6” with a slim build, long brown wavy hair, between 25 and 30 years-old.

Call police if you have any information.