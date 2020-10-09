LONDON, ONT. -- Police have now ruled the shooting death this week of a London man a homicide.

London police issued a news release Friday evening saying following a post-morten exam of the body of 27-year-old Scotty Pate, they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Pate was shot just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue. He died about 4 a.m. Thursday.

Several witnesses reporting hearing brakes slam followed by screaming and yelling, then a car taking off. Moments later they saw a body on the street.

Police confirmed Friday the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them as they search for suspects.