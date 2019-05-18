

CTV London





A St. Thomas man started the long weekend off in a stranger's home following a night of drinking, police say.

An Alma Street homeowner called police around 4 a.m. Saturday about an unknown person in the house.

Police say they found an intoxicated man asleep on a couch upon arrival.

They say he broke into the residence, injuring himself, and then fell asleep on the sofa.

During the arrest, they say the man told them he thought he had entered his own home.

The homeowner did not know the intruder.

A 45-year-old man is charged with mischief and being intoxicated in a public place.