Police release identity of murder victim in Middlesex County

Middlesex County have released the identity of the victim who was murdered Thursday.

Maria Medeiros of North Middlesex was 82 years old.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, OPP were called to an address in North Middlesex, where she was found dead.

A 59-year-old man from Middlesex County has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).