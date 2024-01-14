Police release identity of murder victim in Middlesex County

LONDON
    OPP were called to this home on Wardell Drive, north of Strathroy, Ont., at approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) OPP were called to this home on Wardell Drive, north of Strathroy, Ont., at approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
    Middlesex County have released the identity of the victim who was murdered Thursday.

    Maria Medeiros of North Middlesex was 82 years old.

    Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, OPP were called to an address in North Middlesex, where she was found dead.

    A 59-year-old man from Middlesex County has been charged with second-degree murder.

    Police are continuing their investigation.

    Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

    If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

