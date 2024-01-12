Middlesex County man facing murder charge

OPP in Middlesex County have laid a second-degree murder charge against a 59-year-old man after police responded to a residence and located a deceased individual on Thursday.

According to Middlesex County OPP, shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday officers were dispatched to an address on Wardell Drive, north of Strathroy, Ont., where a person was located deceased.

The home is located just west of Newell Road in North Middlesex Township, Ont.

OPP said the identity of the deceased and the suspected cause of death are not being released at this time.

According to CTV News London's Gerry Dewan, OPP were on scene throughout the day.

As a result, a 59-year-old man of Middlesex County has been charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation is being undertaken by members of the Middlesex County OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in London on Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

— With files from CTV News London's Gerry Dewan