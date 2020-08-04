LONDON, ONT. -- A Central Huron resident is being recognized by OPP after he helped save a life at a crash scene south of Mitchell recently.

The collision between a transport truck and a car occurred about 1:30 p.m. on July 2 at Highway 23 and Line 20 in Russeldale.

Perth OPP Const. Crilly witnessed the crash as did citizen Jason Desjardine and they both rushed to the scene.

They found four people inside the vehicles.

Police say Desjardine attended to the car driver, who was seriously injured. He relayed that information to Crilly immediately.

Desjardine applied pressure to the wound, until Crilly was able to apply a tourniquet.

The victim was transported by Ornge ambulance and the injuries were later determined to be non-life threatening.

Police say Desjardine remained on scene and continued to assist Crilly, by providing him with the support he needed to keep assessing the dynamic situation.

"It was quite the ordeal. I was just happy to be there and that the outcome turned out the way it did," Desjardine said.

"It was a team effort, with police and paramedics. I couldn't have done it without them. I did what I had to do. All the CPR training I've had, it all clicked in. I was fortunate to be there."

Perth OPP say that that information and assistance provided by citizens is invaluable.

"Every day, members of the public step forward to render emergency assistance, report suspicions of abuse, provide critical information regarding criminal activity, and much more," said Insp. Rob Scott, OPP detachment commander of Huron and Perth counties.

"These selfless actions save lives, contribute to safer communities and can help to solve investigations and bring answers to victims and families. We can't do this without them."