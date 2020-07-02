Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
One person in hospital after collision between car and transport truck
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 6:09PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a serious collision involving a car and a transport truck at Perth Road 164.
The collision happened at intersection of Highway 23 and Line 20 in Russeldale, about eight kilometres south west of Mitchell.
The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
While the intersection has since reopened, the OPP technical traffic collision team continues to conduct their investigation.