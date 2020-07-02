LONDON, ONT. -- One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a serious collision involving a car and a transport truck at Perth Road 164.

The collision happened at intersection of Highway 23 and Line 20 in Russeldale, about eight kilometres south west of Mitchell.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

While the intersection has since reopened, the OPP technical traffic collision team continues to conduct their investigation.