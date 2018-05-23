

CTV London





Following a social media firestorm first reported by CTV London, city police have now issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in a dog beating incident.

On Wednesday, police issued a warrant for Kyle Langford, 28, of no fixed address.

He is charged with willfully cause unnecessary pain to an animal.

CTV London first obtained the graphic surveillance video from the apartment complex where the dog was attacked by a man last week.

Police said on Monday that the dog has been located and is now in safe care.

Anyone with information on Langford's whereabouts are asked to contact London police.