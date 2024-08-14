Police issue alert for missing 6 year old in St. Thomas

St. Thomas Police have put out the call for help from the public in locating a missing 6-year-old girl.

Mya was last seen in the area of Southdale Lane and Bill Martyn Parkway at 12:15 p.m., wearing a pink shirt, and grey shorts.

Residents can expect an increased police presence in the south east area of the city as officers search for Mya.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Thomas Police at 519-631-1224