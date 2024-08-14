Police issue alert for missing 6 year old in St. Thomas
St. Thomas Police have put out the call for help from the public in locating a missing 6-year-old girl.
Mya was last seen in the area of Southdale Lane and Bill Martyn Parkway at 12:15 p.m., wearing a pink shirt, and grey shorts.
Residents can expect an increased police presence in the south east area of the city as officers search for Mya.
Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Thomas Police at 519-631-1224
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigration minister looking into revoking terror suspect's citizenship
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to look into whether the man accused of plotting a terror attack in Toronto should have his Canadian citizenship revoked.
Here's what could be a sign of future cognitive decline
Feeling your life lacks purpose or personal growth may be putting you at risk for cognitive impairment in later life, according to a new study.
Kitten found dead in southwest Calgary in disturbing case of animal abuse
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
Ryan Reynolds had a few questions for Blake Lively's 'It Ends with Us' leading man
Brandon Sklenar, who costars with Blake Lively in the film 'It Ends with Us,' was surprised in an interview by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.
Former Nazi bunker turned into hotel and leisure complex in Germany
At 58 meters tall - just a little taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but with considerably more heft - the St. Pauli bunker in Hamburg, Germany, has dominated the city skyline for just over 80 years.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
Quebec to authorize early requests for MAID, won't wait for Ottawa to change law
Quebec says that starting this fall it will authorize early requests for medical assistance in dying from certain patients before their condition renders them incapable of giving consent.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.