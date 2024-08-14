LONDON
London

    • Police issue alert for missing 6 year old in St. Thomas

    (Source: St. Thomas Police Service) (Source: St. Thomas Police Service)
    Share

    St. Thomas Police have put out the call for help from the public in locating a missing 6-year-old girl.

    Mya was last seen in the area of Southdale Lane and Bill Martyn Parkway at 12:15 p.m., wearing a pink shirt, and grey shorts.

    Residents can expect an increased police presence in the south east area of the city as officers search for Mya.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Thomas Police at 519-631-1224 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain

    Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News