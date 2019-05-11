

CTV London





London police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side and are searching for a suspect.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the area of Trafalgar Street and Admiral Drive around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment but the extent of his injuries is not certain.

Admiral Drive is closed to traffic at Trafalgar and police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

(More to come)