Police investigating attempted bank robbery
Published Wednesday, December 30, 2020 12:40PM EST
The BMO branch on Wharncliffe Road in London, Ont. is seen Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police were called to the area of Wharncliffe and Baseline roads for an attempted robbery at the BMO branch.
Officers responded to the area around 9:30 a.m. Monday and were asking the public to stay away as they searched for a suspect.
A sign in the bank's window indicated they would be closed for the remained of the day.
More to come.
