Nearly 12 hours after it occurred London Police remained at the scene of an incident at a motel on Wharncliffe Road near Wonderland.

Witnesses say a man, identified as the property manager, was stabbed in the head while inside a unit.

Police have confirmed a man was taken to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, and transported one person to hospital.

A police spokesperson did tell CTV News the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The suspect fled on foot, and a perimeter was setup and London police deployed K-9 officers, eventually apprehending the man.

A 26-year-old London man is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the victim and accused are known to each other.