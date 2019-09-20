Featured
Police investigating after witnesses report stabbing in southwest London
Police investigate a reported assault at the Casa Blanca Motel in London, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 9:38AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 20, 2019 9:55AM EDT
Nearly 12 hours after it occurred London Police remained at the scene of an incident at a motel on Wharncliffe Road near Wonderland.
Witnesses say a man, identified as the property manager, was stabbed in the head while inside a unit.
Police have confirmed a man was taken to hospital.
Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, and transported one person to hospital.
A police spokesperson did tell CTV News the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
The suspect fled on foot, and a perimeter was setup and London police deployed K-9 officers, eventually apprehending the man.
A 26-year-old London man is charged with aggravated assault.
Police say the victim and accused are known to each other.