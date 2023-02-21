Police investigating after east London, Ont. shooting sends 1 to hospital

London police have launched an investigation following a shooting in the city’s east end on Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to hospital.

According to a release from the London Police Service, on Tuesday at approximately 12:50 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call in relation to a “possible shooting” on Langmuir Avenue. Upon arrival, police said a victim was located with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

“A suspect vehicle fled from the scene,” explained Const. Sandasha Bough of the London Police Service. “It’s very early but we can say that we are working with outside police services with respect to this investigation.”

A heavy police presence on the street included investigators canvassing door-to-door for witnesses.

London police are investigating after a possible shooting incident on Langmuir Avenue in London, Ont. on Feb. 21, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Bough said it is still too early to say if it was a targeted shooting.

Regarding the mid-day incident in a residential neighbourhood Bough added, Any time we are dealing with a weapons-related offence, or a firearms-related offence, it is concerning.”

The investigation continues.

Police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe