Police investigate possible shooting in downtown London, Ont.
London Police Services are investigating a possible shooting that occurred late Tuesday afternoon in downtown London, Ont.
Police responded to a restaurant in the 100-block of Carling Street, between Talbot Street and Richmond Street, around 5:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they said they saw “damage consistent with a gun shot.”
There were no reported injuries and the investigation is in its early stages.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
