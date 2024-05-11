LONDON
London

    • Weather advisory dropped for London, Ont. region, neighbouring counties

    A cloudy sky with rain falling in London, Ont. in June 2021. (Source: Ian MacKay) A cloudy sky with rain falling in London, Ont. in June 2021. (Source: Ian MacKay)
    Share

    A weather advisory issued Saturday afternoon warning of favourable conditions for the development of funnel clouds was dropped Saturday night by Environment Canada. 

    Included in the advisory were London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth, Elgin County and Oxford-Brant.

    These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms, but the weak rotation is typically not a danger near the ground.

    Environment Canada warned however there was a chance the rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado, which typically does not cause significant damage, but is strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs and toss debris short distances.

     

    London’s upcoming forecast

    Saturday night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 8 C.

    Sunday: Clearing in the morning. High 19 C. UV index 6 or high.

    Monday: Showers. High 24 C.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 21 C.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High 21 C.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News