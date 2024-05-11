Weather advisory dropped for London, Ont. region, neighbouring counties

A weather advisory issued Saturday afternoon warning of favourable conditions for the development of funnel clouds was dropped Saturday night by Environment Canada.

Included in the advisory were London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth, Elgin County and Oxford-Brant.

These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms, but the weak rotation is typically not a danger near the ground.

Environment Canada warned however there was a chance the rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado, which typically does not cause significant damage, but is strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs and toss debris short distances.

London’s upcoming forecast

Saturday night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 8 C.

Sunday: Clearing in the morning. High 19 C. UV index 6 or high.

Monday: Showers. High 24 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 21 C.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 21 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.