Police investigate assault at Southwold Township home

One person has been taken to the hospital with “undetermined injuries” following an alleged assault at a home on Fingal Line in Southwold Township, police say.

Elgin County OPP responded to the address around 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of an assault.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police say they will provide updates when new information is available.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the Eglin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers of London Elgin Middlesex at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Elgin County OPP investigate an assault report at a residence on Fingal Line in Southwold Township, Ont. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (James Knight/CTV News London)