Police investigate assault at Southwold Township home

Elgin County OPP investigate an assault report at a residence on Fingal Line in Southwold Township, Ont. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (James Knight/CTV News London) Elgin County OPP investigate an assault report at a residence on Fingal Line in Southwold Township, Ont. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (James Knight/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver