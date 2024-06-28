Canadian PGA star promoting fire safety in new provincewide campaign

Corey Conners isn't promoting a new putter or golf brand with his newest commercial. He's lending his name and prestige to promote fire safety across Ontario.

"Silence on the golf course helps me focus for moments like this…(sinks putt). But, silence at home can be dangerous, especially when your smoke alarm doesn't alert you to a fire," said Conners in a just released public service announcement, for the North Perth and Minto Fire departments.

The Listowel native took a day out of his busy tour schedule to shoot this new PSA at his hometown course in Listowel last month.

Conners lives in Listowel with his family. A relative, who works as a North Perth volunteer fire firefighter, asked Conners if he'd lend his name recognition to a fire safety campaign, and the rest is history.

"It was actually his wife Mallory who communicated back and forth a fair bit. And they worked within our schedule and theirs and were great to work with. The Listowel Golf Course could be used as it's very close to where they live, work and play. And so everything just fell together," said North Perth Fire Chief Janny Pape.

Listowel native Corey Conners shot a commercial promoting fire safety. (Source: Submitted)

With 133 fatal fires in 2022, and 121 last year, Ontario's Fire Marshal's Office said they'll use anyone's celebrity appeal to try and drive the smoke alarm message home.

"These are individuals in our community that have a captive audience. And whether it's the PGA or other areas of sport or in everyday life, it's utilizing their reach to really promote a message. To Corey Conners and his family, they are great spokespersons and advocacy for smoke alarm compliance in this province," said John Mcbeth, deputy chief for Training, Certification and Public Education for Ontario's Fire Marshal's Office.

"It's crucial to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. Early detection gives your family the best chance in the event of a fire. Keep your family safe by taking the time to test your smoke alarms," said Conners, standing with his family in the new PSA.

"The National Fire Protection Association says that having a smoke alarm in your house decreases your risk of having a fatal fire by 40 to 50 per cent. So, smoke alarms are key, for sure," said Callise Loos, deputy chief of the Mapleton, Minto, and Wellington North Fire Departments.

Although the commercial was shot in Listowel for the local fire departments, it's hoped that fire departments across Ontario pick up the PSA, and share it across the province.

"We had a great partnership together with Wellington North Minto and Mapleton on this project. And we are hoping that fire services across our province will share our safety messaging," said Chief Pape.