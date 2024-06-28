Canadian PGA star promoting fire safety in new provincewide campaign
Corey Conners isn't promoting a new putter or golf brand with his newest commercial. He's lending his name and prestige to promote fire safety across Ontario.
"Silence on the golf course helps me focus for moments like this…(sinks putt). But, silence at home can be dangerous, especially when your smoke alarm doesn't alert you to a fire," said Conners in a just released public service announcement, for the North Perth and Minto Fire departments.
The Listowel native took a day out of his busy tour schedule to shoot this new PSA at his hometown course in Listowel last month.
Conners lives in Listowel with his family. A relative, who works as a North Perth volunteer fire firefighter, asked Conners if he'd lend his name recognition to a fire safety campaign, and the rest is history.
"It was actually his wife Mallory who communicated back and forth a fair bit. And they worked within our schedule and theirs and were great to work with. The Listowel Golf Course could be used as it's very close to where they live, work and play. And so everything just fell together," said North Perth Fire Chief Janny Pape.
Listowel native Corey Conners shot a commercial promoting fire safety. (Source: Submitted)
With 133 fatal fires in 2022, and 121 last year, Ontario's Fire Marshal's Office said they'll use anyone's celebrity appeal to try and drive the smoke alarm message home.
"These are individuals in our community that have a captive audience. And whether it's the PGA or other areas of sport or in everyday life, it's utilizing their reach to really promote a message. To Corey Conners and his family, they are great spokespersons and advocacy for smoke alarm compliance in this province," said John Mcbeth, deputy chief for Training, Certification and Public Education for Ontario's Fire Marshal's Office.
"It's crucial to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. Early detection gives your family the best chance in the event of a fire. Keep your family safe by taking the time to test your smoke alarms," said Conners, standing with his family in the new PSA.
Listowel native Corey Conners shot a commercial promoting fire safety. (Source: Submitted)
"The National Fire Protection Association says that having a smoke alarm in your house decreases your risk of having a fatal fire by 40 to 50 per cent. So, smoke alarms are key, for sure," said Callise Loos, deputy chief of the Mapleton, Minto, and Wellington North Fire Departments.
Although the commercial was shot in Listowel for the local fire departments, it's hoped that fire departments across Ontario pick up the PSA, and share it across the province.
"We had a great partnership together with Wellington North Minto and Mapleton on this project. And we are hoping that fire services across our province will share our safety messaging," said Chief Pape.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We need new leadership': Liberal MP writes to caucus, says Justin Trudeau should resign
A sitting Liberal MP has written to the federal caucus to say he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign. 'For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction,' said New Brunswick MP Wayne Long in the brief note.
Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
Is marriage harder than it was 10 years ago? Why one psychologist thinks so
Marriage might be the oldest institution in the world, but it's struggling to adapt to the pressures of modern life. Registered psychologist Adisa Azubuike explains why it's more difficult today.
TREND LINE Trudeau Liberals 'under siege' across the country, with Conservatives cracking red 'fortresses' like Toronto and Vancouver: Nanos
Hot on the heels of the Conservatives' stunning byelection victory in the riding of Toronto—St. Paul's, new seat projection data from Nanos Research show ridings considered previously safe for the Liberals are increasingly up for grabs.
Biden concedes debate fumbles but declares he will defend democracy. Dems stick by him ─ for now
U.S. President Joe Biden forcefully tried on Friday to quell Democratic anxieties over his unsteady showing in his debate with former President Donald Trump, as elected members of his party closed ranks around him in an effort to shut down talk of replacing him atop the ticket.
Need multiple alarms to wake up in the morning? Here's what could be happening, according to experts
If you are clogging your clock app with multiple morning alarms, you’re setting yourself up for a groggy morning, experts say.
Is homemade sunscreen safe to use? Here's why it's 'a horrible idea,' according to experts
If you could make sunscreen with items found in your kitchen pantry, should you do it? Posts from social media influencers and bloggers including recipes to make your own sunscreen have been wildly circulated online, but the dermatologists who spoke to CTVNews.ca call it a 'horrible idea.'
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total number of accusers in his case to 10.
'His heart still beats on': Young track star remembered for giving the gift of life
Not a day goes by when Scott and Amanda Cadman don’t think about their son Kirk.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.