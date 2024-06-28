LONDON
London

    • Beach water testing results for Canada Day long weekend

    Beach water testing results as of Friday (Source: Google Earth) Beach water testing results as of Friday (Source: Google Earth)
    Beaches in the region have a history of being safe, however, water quality can change from day to day or even hour to hour depending on the weather and other conditions which can impact the bacteria levels in the water. It's always safest to check your local public health agency before swimming, and follow all posted guidelines. 

    Beach goers are encouraged by local health units to make an informed decisions about beach water quality before you go swimming. Local health units regularly test for E. coli bacteria, which can cause health concerns if ingested.

     

    Grey Bruce

    • Station Beach, Kincardine – Safe to swim (as of June 24)

     

    Lambton

    • Canatara, Sarnia - Safe to swim (as of June 27)
    • Pinery - Safe to swim (as of June 24)
    • Grand Bend North Beach - Safe to swim (as of June 28)
    • Grand Bend South Beach – Safe to swim (as of June 28)

     

    Huron

    • Goderich Main - Safe to swim (as of June 26)

     

    Southwest Public Health

    • Port Stanley – Safe to swim (as of June 26)

