Beach water testing results for Canada Day long weekend

Beaches in the region have a history of being safe, however, water quality can change from day to day or even hour to hour depending on the weather and other conditions which can impact the bacteria levels in the water. It's always safest to check your local public health agency before swimming, and follow all posted guidelines.

Beach goers are encouraged by local health units to make an informed decisions about beach water quality before you go swimming. Local health units regularly test for E. coli bacteria, which can cause health concerns if ingested.

Grey Bruce

Station Beach, Kincardine – Safe to swim (as of June 24)

Lambton

Canatara, Sarnia - Safe to swim (as of June 27)

Pinery - Safe to swim (as of June 24)

Grand Bend North Beach - Safe to swim (as of June 28)

Grand Bend South Beach – Safe to swim (as of June 28)

Huron

Goderich Main - Safe to swim (as of June 26)

Southwest Public Health