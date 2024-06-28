Western says 'patience is wearing thin' over pro-Palestinian encampment

Western University says its patience is wearing thin. It also says it’s exploring options to shut down a pro-Palestinian protest on campus.

In its latest message to the community, Western says it’s grappling with concerning and illegal behaviours, including the introduction of construction materials to build a more permanent barricade around the encampment, along with safety hazards like propane tanks and heaters.

It also says the university is monitoring options that other universities are taking.

The message doesn’t sit well with protestor Yosuf, who didn’t want to provide his last name.

“They’re basically telling us, if we really want, we can bring down the police on you guys and shut this whole thing down. Like we’ve seen other comrades at other universities, where they’ve been rushed with the police and taken out by force,” he said.

Western’s message goes on to say, in part:

“We have been working in good faith with student representatives to find a peaceful resolution to the encampment. But patience is running thin, as our property and our staff are subjected to further abusive behaviour, and as we continue to hear from other members of our community and visitors that they feel unsafe and unwelcome." - John Doerksen, vice-provost (Students), Opiyo Oloya, associate vice-president (Equity, Diversity and Inclusion)

Western University turned down a request from CTV News for an interview.

A group calling itself the Western Divestment Coalition, is insisting Western stop investing in companies with ties to Israel’s military, among other demands.

“We welcome everyone, but if you’re coming here with violent intentions, and aggressive intentions then you are putting students at risk,” said Yosuf.