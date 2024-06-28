LONDON
London

    • Western says 'patience is wearing thin' over pro-Palestinian encampment

    A wooden barricade fortifies an encampment at Western University (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) A wooden barricade fortifies an encampment at Western University (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    Share

    Western University says its patience is wearing thin. It also says it’s exploring options to shut down a pro-Palestinian protest on campus.

    In its latest message to the community, Western says it’s grappling with concerning and illegal behaviours, including the introduction of construction materials to build a more permanent barricade around the encampment, along with safety hazards like propane tanks and heaters.

    It also says the university is monitoring options that other universities are taking.

    The message doesn’t sit well with protestor Yosuf, who didn’t want to provide his last name.

    “They’re basically telling us, if we really want, we can bring down the police on you guys and shut this whole thing down. Like we’ve seen other comrades at other universities, where they’ve been rushed with the police and taken out by force,” he said.

    Western’s message goes on to say, in part:

    “We have been working in good faith with student representatives to find a peaceful resolution to the encampment. But patience is running thin, as our property and our staff are subjected to further abusive behaviour, and as we continue to hear from other members of our community and visitors that they feel unsafe and unwelcome." - John Doerksen, vice-provost (Students), Opiyo Oloya, associate vice-president (Equity, Diversity and Inclusion)

    Western University turned down a request from CTV News for an interview.

    A group calling itself the Western Divestment Coalition, is insisting Western stop investing in companies with ties to Israel’s military, among other demands.

    “We welcome everyone, but if you’re coming here with violent intentions, and aggressive intentions then you are putting students at risk,” said Yosuf.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News