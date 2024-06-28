LONDON
London

    • London man arrested after crime spree

    A London man is in custody in relation to several investigations over the past two weeks.

    Around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police saw a vehicle with heavy front-end damage in a parking lot near Oxford Street east and Gammage Street, the person in the driver seat appeared to be sleeping.

    After checking the license plate, the officer noticed the plates had been reported stolen the day before and the vehicle was involved in a recent gas theft.

    When police approached the driver-side door and told the man he was under arrest, he put the vehicle in motion, driving forward and backwards, striking three police cruisers causing $10,000 in damages — the door of one of the vehicles struck an officer.

    The driver proceeded over a curb, across the grass and sidewalk, before fleeing westbound on Oxford Street east.

    After continuing to investigate, police learned the vehicle was reported stolen June 14.

    Timeline of events

    • June 14 - Vehicle reported stolen
    • June 26 - Vehicle spotted at Oxford/Gammage, flees police
    • June 27 - Suspect entered a home on Tecumseh Avenue east and stole property from outside the home
    • June 27 - Vehicle spotted near Centre Street and Wharncliffe Road south
    • June 27 - Suspect arrested in the area of Tecumseh Avenue east and Edward Street

    A 32-year-old man from London has been charged with ail to stop for police, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a vehicle, resist arrest, fail to stop at scene of accident, operation wile prohibited, two counts of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

