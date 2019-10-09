Featured
Police discover cache of weapons, drugs in vehicle on highway
CTVNewLondon.ca
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 2:07PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - Sarnia police seized five long guns, a machete and fentanyl after stopping a vehicle Tuesday night.
The vehicle was on Highway 402 at Waterworks Road when police pulled over the 36-year-old driver, wanted by police.
While arresting the man, police say they saw a firearm in view in the vehicle.
A further search resulted in locating the long guns, the machete, 8.21 grams of magic mushrooms with a street value of $80 and trace amounts of powdered fentanyl, with a street value of $100.
The long guns consisted of shotguns and rifles and police say they believe them to be recently stolen during a break and enter.
A Sarnia man is charged with:
- five counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order,
- five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm,
- five counts of possessing a firearm while in a motor vehicle,
- two counts of possession of a controlled substance
- drive while under suspension.