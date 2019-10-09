

CTVNewLondon.ca





LONDON, Ont. - Sarnia police seized five long guns, a machete and fentanyl after stopping a vehicle Tuesday night.

The vehicle was on Highway 402 at Waterworks Road when police pulled over the 36-year-old driver, wanted by police.

While arresting the man, police say they saw a firearm in view in the vehicle.

A further search resulted in locating the long guns, the machete, 8.21 grams of magic mushrooms with a street value of $80 and trace amounts of powdered fentanyl, with a street value of $100.

The long guns consisted of shotguns and rifles and police say they believe them to be recently stolen during a break and enter.

A Sarnia man is charged with: