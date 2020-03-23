LONDON, ONT -- It’s not something you see every day as a video posted on social media captured several OPP units chasing a delivery truck down Highway 401 near London.

The video posted by Jay McAuley on Facebook Sunday shows at least eight OPP cruisers and SUVs following a white delivery truck towards the Dorchester Road exit.

“Whoa, what is going on?” says a woman in the video as the truck appears to swerve intentionally at two of the cruisers following the truck.

Later in the video the truck is seen in the ditch at the Dorchester Road exit. Officers can be seen appearing to make an arrest near the truck.

CTV News has reached out to police for comment, they say the call originated in Oxford County.

Police are expected to release an update Monday morning.

More to come…