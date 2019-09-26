London police are looking for assistance to identify a sexual assault suspect after a woman was allegedly attacked while riding her bicycle.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday on Dundas Street near Maitland Street.

Police say the woman was riding westbound when she was approached by a male on a black motorcycle.

The male allegedly stopped, made some comments and then sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing eastbound on Dundas.

The suspect is described as male, medium build, under 5’10” tall, wearing a full-face motorcycle helmet.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.