Police arrest woman they say threatened an employee at local business
St. Thomas Police
CTV London
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:50PM EDT
St. Thomas police say they have arrested a woman after a north end business had concerns about a client.
Police say the complaint from the business on Friday was that one of their employees was being threatened by the client.
Police say their investigation led to the arrest of the woman.
She has been charged with uttering threats and breach of probabtion.
Police did not reveal the nature of the threats.