Police arrest suspect wanted in connection to variety store armed robbery
LONDON, ONT. -- London police have arrested and charged a suspect wanted in a variety store robbery last week.
Police say around 2:10 a.m. on May 6, a suspect entered the store at 75 Admiral Dr., pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money.
The suspect fled in a vehicle with some cash and cigarettes. The clerk wasn't hurt.
On Friday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Culver Drive and arrested an 18-year-old man.
Police recovered some of the stolen property and a replica gun.
The accused is charged with the following:
• Armed robbery
• Use of firearm during the commission of an indictable offence
• Pointing a firearm
• Disguise with intent
• Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.