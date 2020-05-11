LONDON, ONT. -- London police have arrested and charged a suspect wanted in a variety store robbery last week.

Police say around 2:10 a.m. on May 6, a suspect entered the store at 75 Admiral Dr., pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect fled in a vehicle with some cash and cigarettes. The clerk wasn't hurt.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Culver Drive and arrested an 18-year-old man.

Police recovered some of the stolen property and a replica gun.

The accused is charged with the following:

• Armed robbery

• Use of firearm during the commission of an indictable offence

• Pointing a firearm

• Disguise with intent

• Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.