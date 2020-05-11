LONDON, ONT -- London police have a man in custody following a weapons call that saw heavily armed officers descend on a neighbourhood near the Western Fair District Sunday.

Two others were arrested on outstanding warrants in the area during the time of the call.

Videos sent to CTV News London show members of London’s Emergency Response Unit searching the area near King Street and Hewitt Street Sunday evening.

The call came into police around 2:15 p.m. after a man reported being threatened by an unknown man with a knife.

According to the victim the man then entered a nearby home and returned to the porch carrying what appeared to be a long gun.

Police closed off the area and executed a search warrant on the home around 11:15 p.m.

At that time the suspect was arrested and a replica gun was found.

Police reopened the area around midnight and reported that no one was injured during the incident.

While the suspect is in custody charges are yet to be laid and the investigation is ongoing.