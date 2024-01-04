'Polar Plunge' raises $25K for Alzheimer’s Society

83 hardy souls braved the frigid waters of Lake Huron this week to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society of Huron-Perth.

“It was refreshing. Less cold than I thought. Still very cold though. Fun way to raise money in a cool way,” said one of the participants as they departed the chilly waters.

Some entered the waters of Goderich, Ont.’s port cautiously, and inched their way down the boat ramp, before they took the ultimate cold water dunk.

Others however rushed in with enthusiasm, and soaked in every moment of their cold water shock treatment to kick off 2024.

“It was really good. Invigorating. A great way to start the year,” said Kim McDonald from Stratford, Ont.

“It was tough at first, but then there’s this peace and calm that comes over you and you start to vibrate, and it’s not so bad,” explained Natalie Tarnawski from Bayfield, Ont.

83 people took part in the annual Polar Plunge in Goderich, Ont. to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society of Huron-Perth on Jan. 1, 2024. The second annual Polar Plunge was in partnership with the Huron and Area Search and Rescue team. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Huron’s second annual Polar Plunge is a partnership between the Alzheimer’s Society of Huron-Perth and the Huron and Area Search and Rescue Team, who provided the volunteers ensuring everyone made in and out of the frigid waters safely.

“Three weeks ago, we did cold water training. You don’t really know until you get in the water what it’s going to be like, and what it’s going to do to your body. It’s pretty remarkable,” explained Layne Lavis, one of the many volunteers with the Huron and Area Search and Rescue Team.

Through people’s polar plunging on New Year’s Day, more than $25,000 was raised for the Alzheimer’s Society of Huron-Perth.

“We partner with HASAR [Huron and Area Search and Rescue Team]. They actually do most of the planning, and it’s a great way to start of January, which is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month,” said Executive Director of Huron-Perth’s Alzheimer’s Society, Cathy Ritsema.

