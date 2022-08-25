Plea for information on decades old cold case

New information has come to light in the unsolved homicide of Sonya Nadine Mae Cywink.

This has prompted a plea from the family to get more answers into the nearly three decades old case.

On Thursday morning, loved ones and the OPP will hold a news conference at the Southwold earthworks — the site of where her body was found.

Cywink was 24 weeks pregnant when she died nearly 28 years ago. She was last seen alive at the intersection of Dundas and Lyle streets in London’s old east village.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact crime stoppers.