Family of Sonya Cywink offer additional 10k reward for information: Elgin OPP
Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the family of Sonya Cywink will continue to offer an additional $10,000 to an existing $50,000 reward from the Government of Ontario for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her homicide, Thursday.
Monday August 30 will mark 27-years since the discovery of Sonya's body at the Southwold Earthworks National Historic Site of Canada, located near Iona, in Elgin County, Ont.
OPP constable Troy Carlsonsay says she was last seen alive in London near the intersection of Dundas Street and Lyle Street at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, 1994.
Cywink was originally from the Whitefish River First Nation territory on Manitoulin Island. At the time of her death she was living in the east end of London, police say.
Detective Inspector Randy Gaynor, OPP Criminal investigative Branch is urging anyone with information to step forward.
"Someone out there knows something about this case, even the smallest detail could help. We urge anyone with information to step forward and help bring this investigation to a successful conclusion. We certainly want to solve this homicide and bring the person(s) responsible to justice for Sonya and her family."
Investigators are asking that any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for the death of Sonya CYWINK to contact the Director of Criminal Investigation Services, Ontario Provincial Police at 1 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).
BREAKING | Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission
The Canadian military mission in Kabul has ended with the vast majority of Canadian personnel departing the airport on Thursday morning, but some Canadians and their families remain trapped in Afghanistan, government officials said Thursday.
West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift
Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul's airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. Britain said an attack could come within hours.
Vaccines not enough to stop fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada, experts warn
Canadians need to focus on slowing the fourth wave of COVID-19 through well-established public health measures includes masking and physical distancing, experts say, as millions of Canadians remain unvaccinated.
Japan suspends 1.63M doses of Moderna over contamination
Japan suspended use of about 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine Thursday after contamination was found in unused vials, raising concern of a supply shortage as the country tries to accelerate vaccinations amid a COVID-19 surge.
Nine lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit
Nine lawyers allied with former U.S. President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results in favor of Joe Biden.
5 things to know for Thursday, August 26, 2021
Canada has now fully vaccinated 74.75 per cent of the country's eligible population.
Trudeau, O'Toole in central Canada while Singh to campaign in Winnipeg
The Liberal and Conservative leaders are to be in central Canada for Day 12 of the federal election campaign, while the head of the NDP is expected to spend most the day in Winnipeg.
Why haven't there been federal COVID-19 briefings during the election campaign?
During federal elections, the government runs on 'caretaker' mode, in which officials' interactions with the public are limited, with exemptions for public health and safety–but since the campaign kicked off Aug. 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada has not held any press conferences during which reporters could pose questions on COVID-19 or the vaccine rollout. The major federal party leaders were asked about it on the trail today.
What do we know about breakthrough COVID-19 cases? Experts break down the science
As COVID-19 cases rise through parts of the country, experts expect the number of infections among fully vaccinated people will increase with them. But that doesn't mean the vaccines have stopped working.
Ontario health units prepared to create their own vaccine certificate: Eastern Ontario top doctor
Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Eastern Ontario's Medical Officer of Health, says the medical officers of health agreed on Wednesday to create their own proof of vaccination certificate in each jurisdiction
Waterloo Region adds 16 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations, ICU admissions drop
The Region of Waterloo reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations declined substantially.
OPP send out warning after fight involving motorcycle gang members in Arthur
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public after a large fight at a business in the community of Arthur left multiple people with injuries.
Spike in COVID-19 cases, WECHU reports 91 new cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Search begins for new CAO in Amherstburg
The Town of Amherstburg will begin the search for a new Chief Administrative Officer.
Barrie-area pediatrician supports the return to school amid rising COVID-19 cases
The start of the new school year is less than two weeks away, and many families are weighing the pros and cons of sending their kids back as COVID-19 cases rise in Ontario.
Man arrested for indecent act at Wasaga Beach drive-thru
Police have arrested a man for an indecent act at a drive-thru in Wasaga Beach.
Tiny Township man charged with firing gunshots in neighbour's direction
Provincial police charged a man for allegedly firing gunshots in Tiny Township.
Car in Hwy 144 crash in Sudbury stolen from southern Ont., driver charged
A southern Ontario man has been charged in the crash on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury on Wednesday and police say the vehicle had been stolen.
-
What do we know about breakthrough COVID-19 cases? Experts break down the science
As COVID-19 cases rise through parts of the country, experts expect the number of infections among fully vaccinated people will increase with them. But that doesn't mean the vaccines have stopped working.
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 26, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Aug. 26.
Face masks still mandatory in Ottawa as municipal bylaw expires
Face masks are mandatory under Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan, requiring businesses and organization to ensure patrons and workers wear masks indoors.
TDSB to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff, trustees and visitors
Canada’s largest public school board has voted unanimously to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff, trustees and visitors.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Will there be another pandemic? Experts say yes—the question is only when
In episode 8 of Life Unmasked, the team holds a panel discussion with infectious diseases specialists Dr. Zain Chalga and Dr. Isaac Bogoch to try to answer the basic questions of how and when the next pandemic will come about
No criminal charges against CHSLD Herron after investigation into COVID-19 deaths
There will be no criminal charges laid against CHSLD Herron after 47 people died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the home.
Commission hearings on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Quebec City
The parliamentary committee on health and social services is holding public hearings on the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of health care workers, educators and more.
Highway stalemate: Cars line up as N.S. tightens its border to N.B. residents
Gridlock on the Trans-Canada Highway at the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick border has been a familiar sight over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wednesday was no different.
Nova Scotia reports province's 94th COVID-19 related death, seven new cases Wednesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with five recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 50.
Halifax tenants facing rising living costs worry about looming end to rent control
Some Halifax residents say they are worried about quickly rising rents in the city and the looming end to the rent control order imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proposed changes to Winnipeg pet ownership bylaw ruffling feathers of pet owners
Proposed changes to Winnipeg's responsible pet ownership bylaw is ruffling some feathers among pet owners who fear their furry, feathered or scaly pets could soon become illegal to own.
-
105 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Wednesday, one new death
Manitoba reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time the daily total has climbed above 100 in two months.
DEVELOPING | Shots fired at northeast home, police investigating
Police are on scene at a home in the northeast neighbourhood of Pineridge after gunshots rang out early Thursday morning.
-
Alberta's hospital beds are beginning to fill up with COVID-19 patients again and health care professionals say it is coming at a time when there are already staffing challenges and increased pressure on emergency departments.
-
LIVE | With last Canadian military flight expected to leave Kabul on Thursday, Afghans plead for help
With the Canadian military wrapping up its mission at the Kabul airport and the last Canadian flight expected to leave Thursday, the lifeline for thousands of Afghans with Canadian connections is slipping away.
-
Wednesday marked the first time that Alberta recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day since May 15.
-
Is the timing of Alberta's premier's vacation related to COVID-19? The federal election? Pundits weigh in
While the premier's two-week vacation wraps up, Alberta's COVID-19 hospital and ICU rates have reached 10-week highs.
Vancouver Island adds 69 new COVID-19 cases; active cases reach 470
There are now 5,356 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 470 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of stealing medical equipment from paramedics.
-
RCMP use cruiser to push car with no brakes to a stop on Vancouver Island highway
RCMP had to use their vehicle to push a speeding car to a stop after the car – which was determined to have no working brakes – was spotted speeding on a Vancouver Island highway.